Who is D’Andre Swift’s backup for fantasy football?

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift left in the first half in Week 12 vs. the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving due to a shoulder injury. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but the Lions will likely want to be cautious with their top offensive player. As a result, we could see backup RB Jamaal Williams get the majority of the carries the rest of the game.

Williams, who was signed in the offseason from the Packers, has been a solid change-of-pace back for the Lions, though not as productive as early in the season. That was when Swift was injured. With Swift hurting on Thanksgiving against the Bears, the Lions have already given Williams 9 carries for 29 yards, plus 4 receptions for 16 yards. If Swift can’t return, it could mean a ton of Williams the rest of the game.

Williams will be a very popular waiver wire pickup in fantasy football if Swift’s injury is considered serious. Heading into Week 12, Williams had double-digit carries in four of eight games this season. He’s on pace to shatter that for a fifth time on Thanksgiving. Behind Swift and Williams on the RB depth chart is Jermar Jefferson, who could also see some action on Thanksgiving and moving forward if Swift is out.