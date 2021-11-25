Darren Waller will receive MRI on his knee heading into Week 13

UPDATE: Raiders tight end Darren Waller was force from Thursday’s game with a knee injury, eventually being ruled out for the game. He will now get an MRI on his knee, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was seen jogging on the sideline after his injury, so hopefully it isn’t a long term problem, but the MRI should clear things up. Foster Moreau would have fantasy value if Waller misses time.

UPDATE: Waller has been ruled out due to his knee injury.

UPDATE: Waller is jogging on the sideline, trying to work his way back on the field.

Darren Waller has begun some lite jog/sprints on @Raiders sideline — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 25, 2021

UPDATE: Waller is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a leg injury in the second quarter versus the Cowboys. Waller was dealing with back issues earlier in the game. Foster Moreau would take over if Waller misses much time.

Waller had two receptions for 33 yards before leaving and was coming off a big reception when he was tackled and had his knee caught up under him.