Darren Waller will receive MRI on his knee heading into Week 13

The Raiders TE is dealing with a knee injury and will get an MRI

By Chet Gresham Updated
Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

UPDATE: Raiders tight end Darren Waller was force from Thursday’s game with a knee injury, eventually being ruled out for the game. He will now get an MRI on his knee, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was seen jogging on the sideline after his injury, so hopefully it isn’t a long term problem, but the MRI should clear things up. Foster Moreau would have fantasy value if Waller misses time.

UPDATE: Waller has been ruled out due to his knee injury.

UPDATE: Waller is jogging on the sideline, trying to work his way back on the field.

UPDATE: Waller is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a leg injury in the second quarter versus the Cowboys. Waller was dealing with back issues earlier in the game. Foster Moreau would take over if Waller misses much time.

Waller had two receptions for 33 yards before leaving and was coming off a big reception when he was tackled and had his knee caught up under him.

