 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darren Waller is OUT with knee injury vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12

The Raiders TE is out with a knee injury.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

UPDATE: Waller has been ruled out due to his knee injury.

UPDATE: Waller is jogging on the sideline, trying to work his way back on the field.

UPDATE: Waller is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a leg injury in the second quarter versus the Cowboys. Waller was dealing with back issues earlier in the game. Foster Moreau would take over if Waller misses much time.

Waller had two receptions for 33 yards before leaving and was coming off a big reception when he was tackled and had his knee caught up under him.

More From DraftKings Nation