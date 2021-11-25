Tony Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are out for their Thanksgiving game against the Bills. Their absence will push Tony Jones Jr. into a much bigger role tonight. Jones Jr. came off injured reserve last week and was second in snaps behind Ingram last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Tony Jones Jr, RB, Saints

Jones Jr. will face a good Bills defense, that have been good against the run except when they play Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor. Jones hasn’t ever had a big role in the offense, but he did beat out Latavius Murray in the preseason. Unfortunately an injury kept him out for over a month.

Other than Jones, Ty Montgomery should see some work, but is likely going to be used more as a receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a start in most leagues, as he should see a good workload, both on the ground and in the air. His upside isn’t great in a poor overall offense right now, but his usage should be too good to pass up.