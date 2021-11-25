 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tony Jones Jr. ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball off to Tony Jones Jr. #37 during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are out for their Thanksgiving game against the Bills. Their absence will push Tony Jones Jr. into a much bigger role tonight. Jones Jr. came off injured reserve last week and was second in snaps behind Ingram last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Tony Jones Jr, RB, Saints

Jones Jr. will face a good Bills defense, that have been good against the run except when they play Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor. Jones hasn’t ever had a big role in the offense, but he did beat out Latavius Murray in the preseason. Unfortunately an injury kept him out for over a month.

Other than Jones, Ty Montgomery should see some work, but is likely going to be used more as a receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a start in most leagues, as he should see a good workload, both on the ground and in the air. His upside isn’t great in a poor overall offense right now, but his usage should be too good to pass up.

