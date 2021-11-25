 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zack Moss is inactive for Week 12 vs. Saints

The Buffalo Bills published their Week 12 inactives report and Zack Moss is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. We break down what it means.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills Zack Moss (20) in action, rushing vs Houston Texans at Bills Stadium. Orchard Park, NY Set Number: X163820 TK1

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 12 inactives and Zack Moss is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. Moss was a healthy scratch and Matt Breida will take over his spot on the depth chart.

The writing has been on the wall for Moss over the last three games, as his touches have been dwindling all the way to just three touches last week. Breida and Devin Singletary will split touches and they will likely go with whoever is the “hot hand.”

The matchup with the Saints was a bad one for Moss as it is, so could be a part of why he is a healthy scratch as well. The Bills won’t even try to run up the middle against the Saints strength, so we’ll likely see Breida and Singletary as receivers and working on the edges. Expect plenty of passing in this one for Josh Allen and the Bills.

