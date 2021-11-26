Best D/ST streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

Streaming D/ST is a time-honored fantasy football tradition. Unless you have one of the tiny few members of elite defenses, it’s almost a must week in and week out during the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

The Panthers looked terrible last week against Washington, but the week before that the defense played a strong game against the Cardinals, nabbing two turnovers, four sacks and holding Arizona to 10 points. The Dolphins offense shouldn’t scare anyone. Miami is giving up an average of nearly eight points per game to opposing D/ST units.

Have you seen the Giants play lately? I’m not sure firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is going to make much of a difference this week ... or any week as long as Daniel Jones is under center. The Eagles have won eight of their last nine against the Giants, and eight of the Giants’ last nine home games have gone under the point total.

If there were a survivor league for D/ST, this would be the week to take the Falcons. Or maybe the Jaguars. It’s hard to say. The only team that’s been more generous to opposing D/ST than Jacksonville is Atlanta. But we’re going with experience here.