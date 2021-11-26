Best tight end streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

The tight end position is one of the most-streamed positions on a week-to-week basis. Whether you need a fill-in for either Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz on bye, or if you are looking for the best matchup you can find, streaming a tight end is a solid option for your fantasy football lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

The Browns are about to head into their bye week which should be a saving grace for the injured Baker Mayfield. In their Week 11 game, Mayfield targeted Hooper seven times, the second-most on the team. Hooper has now out-targeted teammate David Njoku in three out of the last four games. Look for him to be heavily involved this week against an AFC North rival.

Check your waiver wire to see if Thomas was dropped as he has been on IR. He is set to make his return to the field this week and if he does, he should return to the TE1 status that he held before his injury. The WFT is looking for another player to help take the pressure off Terry McLaurin in the passing game, and Logan Thomas fits that role perfectly. If Thomas is unable to go and teammate Ricky Seals-Jones is active, swap him in here.

Arnold is coming off a dreaded goose egg performance where he had no receptions which likely things he deserves to ride the bench for your lineup this week. On the contrary, you should be putting Arnold in your lineups this week. He is the second-most targeted receiver on the Jacksonville Jaguars and with an injury to Jamal Agnew, it feels weird to say, but he should actually see even more work. The Jags offense is bad, but Arnold is reliable and that’s what quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs right now.