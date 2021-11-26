Best quarterback streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

Quarterback continues to be one of the most streamed positions, along with tight end and defense. With Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes on a bye, at least a few managers in each league could be looking for a filler quarterback. With quarterbacks, form is as important as the matchup. And in this crazy NFL season, there haven’t been many guarantees at the position.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington vs. Seahawks

Heinicke lit up the Panthers in Week 11 for three touchdowns and now gets an extra day to prepare against the Seahawks, one of the league’s worst pass defenses. Russell Wilson has not gotten Seattle’s offense going yet, but this could end up being a shootout. Heinicke is worth streaming in Week 12.

Tyrod Taylor, Texas vs. Jets

Taylor had a pair of rushing touchdowns in Houston’s upset over the Titans last week and now gets to go up against a suspect Jets unit. The Texans have done well offensively with Taylor in the lineup, and the matchup is favorable enough to consider him in Week 12.

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Ravens

Yes, this option carries significant risk. The Browns are in a primetime game at home against the Ravens fighting for position in both the division and playoff race. Mayfield made headlines when he brushed off Cleveland fans booing the offense in Week 11. This is a potential shootout and a big opportunity for Mayfield heading into the bye week. There’s significant downside, but the upside is also higher than the other quarterbacks on this list.