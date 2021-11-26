Best running back streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

We are in Week 12 of the fantasy football season and there is a slew of injuries around the league. Whether you have a player on bye or that is banged up, you may need a streaming option this week. When looking at streamers we are going to incorporate recent performance as well as matchups to see where you can get an advantage.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Johnson wasn’t doing much with a crowded backfield, but after the Texans released running back Phillip Lindsay, it is a little less crowded. Johnson is the focal point of this rushing offense and I think with Tyrod Taylor under center, the offense has the chance to open up a little bit. Taylor had two rushing touchdowns last week so maybe he is able to draw the attention of the defense a little more and Johnson can put forth a good game against the team giving up the most fantasy points per game to running backs.

In a similar situation, Collins is now the lead back for the Seahawks after Chris Carson was deemed unable to return from IR this season. The Seahawks have been forced to run the ball more because Russell Wilson hasn’t looked like himself while passing the ball. Wilson should change this week in a great matchup and the more he can pass, the more pressure this takes off of Collins. I think Collins returns to fantasy relevance with a solid outing.

Ty Johnson, New York Jets vs. Houston Texans

On the other side of the ball in this matchup, Ty Johnson will be filling in for an injured Michael Carter. We don’t know exactly how the backup running backs will split carries, but if I had to pick one, I am going with the guy that has seen more run when Carter is hurt. Johnson has shown in previous seasons what he can do with an expanded role. This game is going to be an ugly one, but look for Johnson to be a bright spot among all the dark.