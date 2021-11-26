Best wide receiver streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

Those third wide receiver spots along with the flex position on your fantasy football rosters are perfect for streaming wide receiver help. It’s a great way to round up your team’s scoring potential, if you play the matchups right.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Titans

Meyers had a so-so day last week, catching four passes for 39 yards, but the Patriots didn’t need to do much offensively against the Falcons. He sees a lot of targets, and this week, he’s going up against the worst defense in fantasy football when it come to stopping opposing wide receivers.

Elijah Moore, Jets vs. Texans

His performance last week—eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown—made him a popular addition this week. But he’s still out there in a lot of leagues, waiting to help your fantasy football team. He gets a Houston team that’s letting wide receivers post massive numbers on the regular.

Marvin Jones, Jaguars vs. Falcons

Jones came to life last week, sort of, catching four passes on six targets for 52 yards, the most he’s had in a game since Week 6. But the Jaguars are going to be without Jamal Agnew now, which means more work for Jones and Laviska Shenault. Oh, and a matchup against the Falcons is always a welcome treat for offensive players of all kinds.