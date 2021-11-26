Boise State vs. San Diego State picks and best bets for Week 13

Wake up with a potential Mountain West Championship game preview on Black Friday as the Boise State Broncos head down to Southern California to meet the San Diego State Aztecs. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on CBS.

San Diego State (10-1, 6-1 MWC) will have the opportunity to clinch the West division title and host the Mountain West Conference Championship Game next Saturday with a win here. The Aztecs successfully clinched a 10-win season last week with a 28-20 victory over lowly UNLV. The SDSU defense came away with two interceptions in the ballgame while quarterback Lucas Johnson threw three touchdowns in the win.

Boise State (7-4, 5-2 MWC) is trying to keep its conference title hopes alive and it would clinch a Mountain division title with a win and an Air Force loss. The Broncos were last seen shutting out New Mexico 37-0 last Saturday in a game where the Lobos were held to just 101 yards of total offense.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Boise State: 32nd overall, 59th offense, 26th defense

San Diego State: 45th overall, 105th offense, 9th defense

Injury update

Boise State

OL Will Farrar Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Stefan Cobbs Questionable - Undisclosed

OL Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

NT Keeghan Freeborn Out indefinitely - Ankle

San Diego State

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Boise State: 7-4 ATS

San Diego State: 5-5-1 ATS

Total

Boise State: Over 2-8-1

San Diego State: Over 5-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -3

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Boise State -155, San Diego State +135

Opening line: Boise State -2.5

Opening total: 44.5

Weather

78 degrees, 9 MPH Winds N, Sunny

The Pick

Under 44

This game is going to kick off at 9 a.m. local time on the west coast, so there’s going to be body clock issues with two teams who used to playing late at night. Couple that with them being two of the more under-friendly teams in the conference and you could see how this would be a contest that will be slow to get out of the gate.

44 is pretty low, but still hit the under hits here.

