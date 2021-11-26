Iowa vs. Nebraska picks and best bets for Week 13

The final week of the regular season will bring us a Black Friday border rivalry in the heartland as the Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to meet the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will be gunning for its second 10-win campaign in three seasons on Friday and is coming off a 33-22 victory over Illinois last week. In typical Iowa fashion, defense and special teams played a significant role in the victory. Kicker Caleb Shaduk booted four field goals in the contest and returner Charlie Jones housed a 100-yard kick return. Jack Campbell also provided a pick-six in the win. The Hawkeyes can clinch the Big Ten West with a win and a Wisconsin loss this weekend.

Nebraska (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) is counting down the seconds until this season mercifully ends. As has been the case all season long, the Cornhuskers gave Wisconsin a fight last Saturday but ultimately came up short in a 35-28. The Nebraska career of quarterback Adrian Martinez might have came to an end last week as he was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury. The Cornhuskers’ all-time leader in total offense will sit out of Friday’s game at Nebraska.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 18th overall, 93rd offense, 3rd defense

Nebraska: 33rd overall, 30th offense, 22nd defense

Injury update

Iowa

QB Spencer Petras Questionable - Undisclosed

Nebraska

QB Adrian Martinez Out - Shoulder

RB Rahmir Johnson Questionable - Undisclosed

OL Jojo Domann Out for season - Hand

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa: 6-5 ATS

Nebraska: 7-4 ATS

Total

Iowa: Over 4-7

Nebraska: Over 5-5-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Nebraska -1

Total: 41

Moneyline: Iowa -105, Nebraska -115

Opening line: Pick ‘Em

Opening total: 45

Weather

39 degrees, 11 MPH Winds SSE, Partly cloudy

Pick: Iowa +1

Iowa is still gunning for a division title while Nebraska will be leaning on the backup QB to get the job done in this one on Friday. The home team will be more motivated at home for Senior Day so grab it with the Hawks.

