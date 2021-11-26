No. 25 Arkansas Missouri picks and best bets for Week 13

We have two cross-division foes in the SEC going at it on Black Friday as the Missouri Tigers head down to Fayetteville to meet the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will kick off Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 SEC) put up a fight and even reached into its bag of trick plays to put a scare into Alabama last Saturday. However, an all-time great performance by Bryce Young doomed the Razorbacks to a 42-35 defeat. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had a stellar game himself, completing 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Treylon Burks was explosive, catching eight passes for 179 yards, and two touchdowns by himself.

Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC) ended up being the ones to put the final nail in the coffin of Dan Mullen’s tenure at Florida last week, downing the Gators 24-23 in overtime. Opting to go for two in OT, quarterback Connor Bazelak hit Daniel Parker Jr. in the end zone to complete the two-point conversion and clinch bowl eligibility for the Tigers. Star running back Tyler Badie ran the ball 27 times for 146 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Missouri: 67th overall, 53rd offense, 90th defense

Arkansas: 36th overall, 35th offense, 41st defense

Injury update

Missouri

DB Shawn Robinson Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Ishmael Burdine Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Chris Shearin Questionable - Undisclosed

OL Bobby Lawrence Questionable - Undisclosed

Arkansas

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Missouri: 3-8 ATS

Arkansas: 6-4-1 ATS

Total

Missouri: Over 7-4

Arkansas: Over 7-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -14.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -650, Missouri +460

Opening line: Arkansas -15

Opening total: 63

Weather

55 degrees, 10 MPH Winds SSW, Sunny

The Pick

Missouri +14.5

Both of these teams are playing with house money here as they’re both heading somewhere for bowl season this winter. One would have to imagine Missouri feeling themselves a little bit this week, especially with head coach Eli Drinkwitz publicly dunking on Dan Mullen this week.

Badie and the Tigers play inspired on Friday and gives Arkansas a fight on the road.

