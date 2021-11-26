Cincinnati vs. East Carolina picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats have finally crashed the College Football Playoff party, becoming the first Group of 5 to ever be ranked in the playoff field. There’s two more games for Cincinnati to navigate before officially becoming the first Group of 5 team to make the CFP. The first game comes against the East Carolina Pirates, who are on a four-game winning streak.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 6 overall, 16 offense, 11 defense

East Carolina: 80 overall, 78 offense, 74 defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

K Cole Smith - questionable (undisclosed)

East Carolina

OL Jaquaez Powell - questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 6-5 ATS

East Carolina: 7-3-1 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 5-6

East Carolina: Over 4-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense

East Carolina: 74 overall, 71 offense, 78 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -14

Total: 57

Moneyline: Cincinnati -630, East Carolina +450

Opening line: Cincinnati -14

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

53 degrees, sunny, NW wind 17mph

The Pick

Cincinnati -14

East Carolina is the college football committee’s team this Friday, and the Pirates do come in winners of four straight. It’s a home game for East Carolina, which has pulled off some great upsets in the past. However, this Cincinnati team has too much to play for to lay an egg. I expect the Bearcats to put up more style points en route to the AAC championship game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.