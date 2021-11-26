 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina picks and best bets for Week 13

The Cincinnati Bearcats and East Carolina Pirates meet in the last week of the AAC regular season.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats have finally crashed the College Football Playoff party, becoming the first Group of 5 to ever be ranked in the playoff field. There’s two more games for Cincinnati to navigate before officially becoming the first Group of 5 team to make the CFP. The first game comes against the East Carolina Pirates, who are on a four-game winning streak.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 6 overall, 16 offense, 11 defense
East Carolina: 80 overall, 78 offense, 74 defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

K Cole Smith - questionable (undisclosed)

East Carolina

OL Jaquaez Powell - questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 6-5 ATS
East Carolina: 7-3-1 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 5-6
East Carolina: Over 4-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense
East Carolina: 74 overall, 71 offense, 78 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -14
Total: 57
Moneyline: Cincinnati -630, East Carolina +450

Opening line: Cincinnati -14
Opening total: 57.5

Weather

53 degrees, sunny, NW wind 17mph

The Pick

Cincinnati -14

East Carolina is the college football committee’s team this Friday, and the Pirates do come in winners of four straight. It’s a home game for East Carolina, which has pulled off some great upsets in the past. However, this Cincinnati team has too much to play for to lay an egg. I expect the Bearcats to put up more style points en route to the AAC championship game.

