North Carolina vs. NC State picks and best bets for Week 13

It hasn’t quite been the big season the North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 20 NC State Wolfpack were hoping for when both teams started the season but there’s still a chance to make it a successful one when the sides square up in the last game of the ACC regular season. The Tar Heels are looking to make it a third straight win in the series.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

North Carolina: 26 overall, 4 offense, 78 defense

NC State: 20 overall, 44 offense, 12 defense

Injury update

North Carolina

QB Sam Howell - questionable (upper body)

RB D.J. Jones - questionable (lower body)

NC State

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

North Carolina: 4-7 ATS

NC State: 7-4 ATS

Total

North Carolina: Over 6-5

NC State: Over 6-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

North Carolina: 15 overall, 33 offense, 23 defense

NC State: 29 overall, 16 offense, 15 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -6.5

Total: 62

Moneyline: NC State -250, North Carolina +200

Opening line: NC State -7

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

45 degrees, clear, NW wind 6 mph

The Pick

NC State -6.5

This is a matchup of strength vs. strength, as North Carolina’s high-scoring offense goes up against NC State’s lockdown defense. The Wolfpack have been moving the ball well in recent games, and should put up enough points to help out their defense. NC State is the home team and ranked. It’s hard to pick against the Wolfpack here

