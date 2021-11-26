North Carolina vs. NC State picks and best bets for Week 13

It hasn’t quite been the big season the North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 20 NC State Wolfpack were hoping for when both teams started the season but there’s still a chance to make it a successful one when the sides square up in the last game of the ACC regular season. The Tar Heels are looking to make it a third straight win in the series.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
North Carolina: 26 overall, 4 offense, 78 defense
NC State: 20 overall, 44 offense, 12 defense
Injury update
North Carolina
QB Sam Howell - questionable (upper body)
RB D.J. Jones - questionable (lower body)
NC State
None
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
North Carolina: 4-7 ATS
NC State: 7-4 ATS
Total
North Carolina: Over 6-5
NC State: Over 6-5
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
North Carolina: 15 overall, 33 offense, 23 defense
NC State: 29 overall, 16 offense, 15 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: NC State -6.5
Total: 62
Moneyline: NC State -250, North Carolina +200
Opening line: NC State -7
Opening total: 62.5
Weather
45 degrees, clear, NW wind 6 mph
The Pick
NC State -6.5
This is a matchup of strength vs. strength, as North Carolina’s high-scoring offense goes up against NC State’s lockdown defense. The Wolfpack have been moving the ball well in recent games, and should put up enough points to help out their defense. NC State is the home team and ranked. It’s hard to pick against the Wolfpack here
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.