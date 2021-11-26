How to watch Missouri vs. Arkansas via live online stream

The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 13 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Hogs have a chance to clinch their first eight-win season since 2015 while Mizzou is just playing to ride momentum into bowl season.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 SEC) took the college football world by storm to start the season, but ran into a buzzsaw of competition and lost three straight SEC games. They got back on track after, but lost last week after a valiant fight against mighty Alabama. Still, this is a very good team that normally has the ability to play up to its competition, though they can sometimes let bad teams hang around for too long.

Mizzou (6-5, 3-4) is not a very good team despite what their record says. Though they are riding high off an overtime win over Florida last week, which resulted in Dan Mullen getting fired by the Gators. This is still a team that barely beat Vanderbilt a few weeks ago and has a defense that gives up over 30 points per game, ranking well in the bottom half of FBS.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arkansas is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.