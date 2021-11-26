How to watch Boise State vs. San Diego State via live online stream

The Boise State Broncos and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Aztecs are trying to hold onto their spot atop the MWC’s West division while the Broncos are looking to stay alive in the Mountian.

Boise State (7-5, 5-2 MWC) has had a bit of an underwhelming season by their own standards. Outside of a shortened 2020 season, the last time the Broncos won less than eight games was 1996, so that’s on the table for Andy Avalos in his first year at the helm. Though they do seem to be getting hot at the right time, winning four straight, all of them in pretty convincing fashion.

The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1 MWC) have a solid offense, but are really a team built on defense. Well, defense and punting of course. SDSU’s defense ranks 10th in the nation, only giving up about 17 points per game. Their opponents virtually always have bad field position to start drives too, thanks to Punt God Matt Araiza, who is averaging over 50 yards per punt. It’s not like it's a small sample size either, he’s booted the ball 67 times this season for a total of 3,472 yards.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes San Diego State a +135 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.