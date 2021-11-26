How to watch USF vs. UCF via live online stream

The South Florida Bulls and Central Florida Golden Knights meet up in Week 13 at a rusted, corroded erector set in Oviedo, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The series is tied at 6-6, but with the academically less prestigious school of the two rivals heading to the Big 12 Conference shortly, the winner today will get closer to having a permanent series lead since the universities will likely not play annually soon.

The Knights (7-4, 4-3 AAC) are rumored to potentially get quarterback Dillon Gabriel back for this game. If he is able to go, it would be a big boost to an offense that has struggled at times under freshman backup Mikey Keene. Prior to beating UConn last week, something everyone does, the Knights lost 55-28 to SMU on the road to be officially eliminated from the conference title race.

South Florida (2-9, 1-6 AAC) fired defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer on Sunday, who was in charge of one of the 10 worst units in the country by yards per play. The Bulls gave up over 500 yards to a Tulane Green Wave team that had struggled to move the ball all year in a 45-14 shellacking last week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Central Florida is a 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes South Florida a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.