How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State via live online stream

The North Carolina Tarheels and No. 20 NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 13 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) are still alive in the race for the ACC Atlantic, which is not something anybody really anticipated at the start of the year. But to have any sort of chance to play in Charlotte next week, they’ll need to handle business against their rival on Friday night.

UNC (6-5, 3-4 ACC) has already been eliminated in the Coastal and they’ve already clinched bowl eligibility, but that’s about it. The Tar Heels have fallen significantly since their preseason top-10 ranking. They’ve shown flashes of what could be, but they’re a wildly inconsistent team. Its offense, behind Sam Howell and Ty Chandler, rank in the top 15 of all the FBS, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired. Still, if the offense is firing on all cylinders Friday, it could make things interesting for the home team.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -250 on the moneyline. That makes North Carolina a +200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.