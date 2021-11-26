How to watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina via live online stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats and East Carolina Pirates meet up in Week 13 at Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The AAC title game is already set, but a slip up here could cost Cincy any shot it has at the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 AAC) have gotten back in form after a 48-14 dismantling against SMU, which wasn’t even as close as the score indicated. They’re already the highest-ranked G5 team ever in the CFP poll, checking in at No. 5, but should move up into one of the four coveted Playoff spots after seeing Oregon lose last week. They need to handle business on the road against ECU and make sure they’re not looking ahead to a title game matchup with Houston next week.

East Carolina (7-4, 5-2 AAC) seems to have finally turned a corner in Mike Houston’s third year at the helm. The Pirates are bowl eligible for the first time in seven years and they’re currently riding a four-game winning streak. They’ve only lost one game at home this season and that came in Week 2 to South Carolina. ECU is a much different team now than they were then and always seems to play the Bearcats close at home. Just two years ago when Cincy started its great run, ECU lost by just three points.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.