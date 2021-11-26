How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska via live online stream

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 13 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

For Iowa (9-2, 6-2 B1G), the Big Ten West is still up for grabs this week and a win can go a long way toward clinching a shot to get blown out by Ohio State in Indianapolis next week. Their offense is boring and ranks in the bottom half of the FBS, but their defense is elite. That unit allows just 17 points per game, ranking ninth in FBS.

The Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 B1G) might very well be the best eight-loss team in the history of college football. They’re middle of the road in terms of offense and defense, but special teams miscues have cost Nebraska at least two games this season. They know how to fight though, against even the best teams. Out of all the ranked teams they’ve played this season, including Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, they never lost by more than nine. Most of those losses came by just three points. In total, they have seven losses that were determined by one possession or less, so don’t expect the Hawkeyes to just roll over them.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nebraska is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.