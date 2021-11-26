Eagles vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will square off for the first time this season. It’s been all Philly in the recent matchups between these two NFC East teams; the Eagles have won eight of the last nine games between the two teams. It looks like it’ll be nine wins out of 10 this Sunday, with an Eagles team that’s won its last two, scoring 70 points in the process.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Giants in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Giants Week 12 odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Giants +155

Our picks for Eagles vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Eagles -3.5

The road team has covered the spread in four of the last five games between these two teams. That’s a notable precedent, but don’t lose sight of just how bad the Giants have been lately.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Eight of the last nine Giants’ home games have gone under the point total. That should be the case again this week with the home team that’s topped 20 points just twice in their last five. The Eagles could push it close to the over in this one, but it the under is the safe way to go here. but

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

