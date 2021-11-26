Titans vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The New England Patriots will look to make it six wins in a row this week when the Tennessee Titans roll into town. The Patriots boast the league’s best defense, holding opponents to an average of just 16.1 points per game this season. They haven’t let a team score more than seven points in their last three games. Offensively, they’ve done alright too, scoring an average of more than 27 points per game. The Titans were red hot themselves until last week when they fell apart against Houston to snap a six-game win streak. This is a game with playoff implications; a win could put the Patriots on top of the AFC as we wrap up November. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Patriots in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Patriots Week 12 odds

Spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Titans +215, Patriots -265

Our picks for Titans vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Patriots -6.5

Both of these teams have been outstanding bets against the spread this season, each with a 7-4 record against the spread. Tennessee’s done particularly well as underdogs, winning each of their last five as underdogs. But it’s been a rough stretch lately for the Titans. They failed to cover in both of their last two games, including last week’s ugly loss to the the Texans.

Over/under: Under 43.5

Over the course of their ongoing five-game win streak, the Patriots are holding opponents to an average of 10 points. They shutout the Falcons last week. New England is going to make it hard for Tennessee to score this week.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.