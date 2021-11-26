Panthers vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers head south for the winter to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers are coming off a loss to the Washington Football Team even with Cam Newton making his return home to Carolina. Don’t look now but the Dolphins are on a three-game win streak with their most recent being a 24-17 divisional win against the New York Jets.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Dolphins in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 12 odds

Spread: CAR -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: CAR -130, MIA +110

Our picks for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: MIA +2

The Dolphins' defense isn’t great, but they are more susceptible to getting beaten by the pass than they are the run. The Panthers' offense looked better against the WFT in Week 11, but Newton threw for fewer than 200 yards. Sure, he had a long rushing touchdown in typical Newton fashion, but the team as a whole didn’t come together. The Dolphins' offense is clicking at the right time even missing some of their best pass-catchers. Mike Gesicki could be a problem for the Panthers' defense and I think he is what gives Miami the edge.

Over/under: OVER 41.5

I know that I am not big on Cam Newton throwing the ball, but he still finds ways to get the ball into the endzone. Plus, he isn’t the entire Panthers offense. Christian McCaffrey is still running around and is a problem for defenses. Even if the Panthers' defense rebounds this game, I think the OVER still gets hit.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

