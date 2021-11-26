Falcons vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

Another matchup for the Week 12 Sunday slate that just makes you shake your head in discomfort pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons have lost two straight, including a shutout loss to the New England Patriots in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game. After a huge win against the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars have dropped two straight to the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Jaguars in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Week 12 odds

Spread: ATL -2

Point total: 46

Moneyline: ATL -130, JAX +110

Our picks for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: JAX +2

Let’s get wild and just root for chaos in this game. I want 100 points scored on either side and just utter insanity. Assuming we can’t get that, taking the Jags with the upset is what I am going with. The Falcons offense has been putrid recently and the Jags defense has shown glimmers of resembling an actual NFL defense. I think this comes down to the Jaguars' offense and I think the unlikely duo of James Robinson and Dan Arnold is the difference maker in this game and helps the Jags leave with a win.

Over/under: UNDER 46

Alright, these teams aren’t very good, but let’s not get crazy. They are bad on both sides of the ball and this game is going to be ugly. Both offenses rank in the bottom five for points scored in a game and they are combining for an average of 33.7 points per game. The defenses are bad, but let’s not act like the offenses are stellar. Under in an ugly game that unless you are a fan of these teams you should just catch the highlights of.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

