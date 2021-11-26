Bucs vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road and head north to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a cross-conference matchup. The Buccs sit atop the NFC South and are coming off a ‘taking care of business’ win against the New York Giants in Week 11’s Monday Night Football game. The Colts are on a three-game win streak and got their biggest win of the season in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills who they stomped, 41-15.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Colts in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 odds

Spread: TB -3

Point total: 53

Moneyline: TB -155, IND +135

Our picks for Bucs vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: TB -3

Maybe the Hard Knocks curse only applies to teams that are featured in the HBO series in the preseason? The Colts played their best game of the year after their debut episode, a coincidence? I think not. All jokes aside, this game is better on paper than you may have thought it would be. The reason I am giving this one to the Buccs is that their defense is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game this year and they are expected to get defensive tackle Vita Vea back for this game. If the Buccaneers can slow down Taylor, they are going to come away with the cover due to how versatile their own offense is.

Over/under: UNDER 53

The Buccaneers are going to be the team controlling the pace of this game and they have only had one game in their last five that would’ve hit the over that is set here. The Colts did just put up 41 points against the Bills, but that feels like an anomaly rather than something that you can expect week to week. The pacing off this game is going to be everything and I think the Colts are going to have to play slower and more methodical this week.

Preferred player prop: Jonathan Taylor OVER 107.5 total yards

Taylor is the Colts offense and even if the Buccaneers can slow down Taylor on the ground, he’ll find his way through the air. He’s now topped 107.5 total yards in eight straight games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.