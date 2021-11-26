Jets vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

It what can only be summed up as cruel and unusual punishment, the New York Jets and the Houston Texans are going to play this weekend. The Jets have lost three straight games with the most recent being a seven-point divisional loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Texans got off their eight-game losing streak with a win over the Tennessee Titans and yes you read that correctly, they beat the Titans.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Texans in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Texans Week 12 odds

Spread: HOU -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: NYJ +125, HOU -145

Our picks for Jets vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: HOU 2.5

According to a stat pulled by ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, the Jets offense has averaged 436 yards per game in the four games they played since rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got hurt and that is the most in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Jets, quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White are in the Covid-19 protocol and Wilson is expected to be back under center. Neither of these two teams is good, but unless Wilson drastically improved during the recovery from his injury, the Texans have the momentum coming off a big win and should make it two in a row this week.

Over/under: OVER 44.5

Both of these teams rank in the top four when it comes to points allowed per game on defense while they are both in the bottom six for points scored per game on offense. The result is going to be some weird like 28-24 game. Wilson isn’t likely to continue the Jets 436 yards of offense, but the Texans' offense looked somewhat competent in Week 11 so I still like the over.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

