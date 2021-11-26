Steelers vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

In an important AFC North matchup and a rematch from Week 3 of this NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers are beaten up on defense and are coming off a close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals came off their bye week rested and beat up on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Bengals in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Bengals Week 12 odds

Spread: CIN -4.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: PIT +175, CIN -210

Our picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: CIN 4.5

The Steelers were without star outside linebacker TJ Watt when these two teams met in Week 3. Watt was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, but we have seen how much of a difference-maker he is for this Steelers defense. The Bengals have all of their offensive weapons healthy and if the Steelers are at less than 100% this game is going the Bengals way.

Over/under: UNDER 44.5

This one finished 24-10 when the teams met up in Week 3 and while the Steelers missed Watt on defense, they had a healthy offense. We haven’t seen the Bengals' offense continue their quick scoring ability with 75-yard touchdowns to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and they are grinding out drives just like the Steelers tend to do. I think this one stays low-scoring and is won between the trenches.

Preferred player prop: Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 TD passes

Burrow has hit a slump of late, but did have three touchdown passes against the Steelers earlier in the season and has topped 1.5 TDs in eight of ten games this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.