Browns vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

When AFC North teams square off, things get weird. But maybe with the season heading into its final stretch, we’ll get something more in line with expectations when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens barely beat the Bears last week, and they lost to the lowly Dolphins the week before that. The Browns got thumped by the Patriots two weeks ago, but managed to beat the Lions last week, barley. Look for the Ravens to get back on track at home this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Ravens in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Ravens Week 12 odds

Spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Browns +160, Ravens -190

Our picks for Browns vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Ravens -4

While it’s been kind of up and down for the Ravens lately, they have been pretty solid against their own division, covering in eight of their last 10 against AFC North teams. They’ve also won seven of eight at home, which should work to their benefit this week.

Over/under: Under 46

Seven of the Browns’ last eight games as underdogs have hit the over, but that should change this week. The matchup to focus on here is Baltimore’s tough run defense—second best in the NFL—against Cleveland’s top-rated rushing attack. If they can make Baker Mayfield throw the ball, it’s going to be hard for the Browns to find many points. Plus, the Ravens haven’t been scoring with much gusto lately, failing to top 20 points in three of their last four.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

