Vikings vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

It might have seemed far-fetched earlier in the season, but the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are finally hitting their stride. The Vikings are on the road this week after a big upset over the Packers, their second win in a row. The 49ers have their own big win to boast, beating the Rams two weeks ago, and now they too are riding a two-game streak. These teams will meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-49ers in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. 49ers Week 12 odds

Spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Vikings +150, 49ers -170

Our picks for Vikings vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: 49ers +3

Since losing five straight home games, the 49ers snapped that streak in dramatic fashion in Week 10 with a big win over the Rams. They had no issues turning aside the Jaguars on the road last week. With their offense heating up, look for the Niners to cover.

Over/under: Over 49

One thing about both of these teams is that their offense have been red hot lately. Six of Minnesota’s last seven games on the road have hit the over.

Preferred player prop: Brandon Aiyuk OVER 54.5 receiving yards

Wide receivers have been going off on the Vikings this season, with seven receivers topping 54.5 yards in their last four games and nine receivers topping 98 yards this season. Aiyuk has stepped up big of late and I expect him to continue his strong play this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.