Rams vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, in what should be one of the better games this week and a teaser for the playoffs. However, both teams are coming off disappointing losses in their last outing. The Packers let the Vikings get a win despite a lights out effort from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Rams were upset by the 49ers, as quarterback Matthew Stafford continued to struggle. But those games feel more like blips for these two franchises, and this week’s game should be a wild one.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Packers in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers Week 12 odds

Spread: Rams -1

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Rams -120, Packers +100

Our picks for Rams vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Packers +1

A perfect 5-0 at home this season, you have to think getting back to Lambeau Field will do wonders as far as the Packers shaking off last week’s upset at the hands of the Vikings. The Rams aren’t bad on the road this season either, 4-1, but they’re 1-4 against the spread in those games. The Packers have covered in nine of their last 10 outings.

Over/under: Over 47

This goes a little bit against the trend. Seven of the Packers’ last eight games have gone under, but if Green Bay’s defense struggles against the pass as much as it did last week, this Rams offense can put up enough points to make this a shootout.

Preferred player prop: Matthew Stafford over 276.5 passing yards

Stafford hasn’t been very good of late, and he failed to throw more than last week against the Niners. However, he’s been good for 277 or more in all but two games this season. Look for the Packers defense to help him get back on track this week.

