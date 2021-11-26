Chargers vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Denver Broncos host an AFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Denver leads the all-time series between the two teams, but they split both games last year with the home team coming out on top. Kickoff for this one is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Broncos in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 12 odds

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -145, Broncos +125

Our picks for Chargers vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Broncos +2.5

The Broncos have seven of their last eight home games against the Chargers, and the Chargers have failed to cover in four of their last five games. It’s hard to know which version of either team is going to show up for this one, but let’s go with the Broncos make a strong showing at home.

Over/under: Under 48.5

Denver doesn’t score a lot of points. The Broncos have topped 20 just twice in their last seven outings, and the point total has gone under in all of their last four games.

Preferred player prop:

Player props to come once posted

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.