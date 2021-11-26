How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 13

Premier League is in action this weekend with a full slate for Matchday 13 with all 20 teams in action. Chelsea sits at the top of the table with 29 points after going unbeaten in their last six, winning five of those contests. They’re followed closely by Manchester City (26) and Liverpool (25), while West Ham (23) rounds out the top four heading into Matchday 13.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. The majority of the matches are streamed on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, with select games being broadcast on NBC as well. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

There are a couple headlining matches to watch, with the first being Chelsea v. Manchester United at home. This will be Man U’s first match since sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær after a string of bad results, including a 4-1 loss to Watford which ended up being the last straw. The Red Devils have gone 1-1-5 in their last seven EPL matches, falling all the way down to eighth place. Michael Carrick will take the coaching reins while the club looks for a replacement manager. Chelsea have been playing solid soccer lately, and the return of Christian Pulisic (ankle) only bolsters their attack. He’s made two EPL appearances for the Blues since returning from injury, scoring a goal in their 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.

Also on the docket is Manchester City v. West Ham United as the Hammers will look to gain some ground on City in the table. They’re just three points behind and a win would see them tied on points, but City’s +19 goal differential is too far ahead of West Ham’s current +9 for them to catch up, barring a miracle 6-0 victory. Both teams are 4-0-1 in their last five EPL matches, while West Ham just had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to the Wolves. City’s last loss came at the hands of Crystal Palace with a 2-0 scoreline on October 30th.

EPL Matchday 13 schedule

Saturday, Nov 27

Arsenal v Newcastle United — 7:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Network, Universo

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa — 10 a.m. — Peacock

Liverpool v Southampton — 10 a.m. — USA, University

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers — 10 a.m. — NBC Sports Network

Brighton v Leeds United — 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, Nov 28

Brentford v Everton — 9 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur — 9 a.m. — Peacock

Leicester v Watford — 9 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester City v West Ham United — 9 a.m. — Peacock

Chelsea v Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. — Peacock