How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for November 26th episode

WWE Smackdown comes on your screens once again tonight, with a new episode coming live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

We’ll be diving primarily into the fallout from Survivor Series this past Sunday, a show that wasn’t too kind to the blue brand. Smackdown lost five out of seven matches on the pay-per-view, so we’ll see the implications of that moving forward.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

In the main event of Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns prevailed over WWE Champion Big E after a hard fought battle where the Tribal Chief escaped by the skin of his teeth. It was mentioned earlier in the show that Brock Lesnar’s on-screen suspension may be ending soon, so the champ may have to deal with him soon. In the meantime, they’ll have to figure out the next challenger for Reigns’ belt.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was defeated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch via a rollup as Lynch used the ropes for leverage to get the pin. With that match in the rearview, Flair will have to deal with the up-and-coming Toni Storm, who has called out Flair over the past few weeks.

Finally, the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series team imploded on Sunday. Infighting between Sasha Banks and Shotzi resulted in the team blowing a 4-1 advantage, allowing for Raw’s Bianca Belair to overcome the odds as the sole survivor. The war isn’t over between Banks and Shotzi and we’ll most likely see things escalate on Friday.