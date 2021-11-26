Allen Lazard listed as questionable for Week 12 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers have listed WR Allen Lazard as questionable for the team’s Week 12 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Vikings in Week 11 and could get a boost in the race for the NFC’s top seed with a victory over LA. Lazard had just one catch in each of his last two games before missing Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard will likely step in as the team’s No. 3 receiver if he does suit up, given Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s return to action last week. Valdes-Scantling is more of a deep threat, so Lazard would still see a good amount of targets in the passing game on short and intermediate throws. If Lazard cannot play, it would likely mean Randall Cobb, Equanimous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers would get opportunities. Lazard’s absence might boost Valdes-Scantling’s value but all Packers receivers are firmly behind Davante Adams when it comes to target share.