College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Friday, November 26th

With neutral site games and unusual happenings taking place during the holidays, anything can happen on a big Black Friday of college basketball on Friday, November 26th.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 26th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts (+10)

Remember Oral Roberts? The Golden Eagles came extremely close to reaching the Elite Eight last season as a No. 15 seed, so they come to play during big games. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are favored by just 10 points, and they have already lost to Oakland this season, so they can be had when they overlook an opponent.

Iowa State (+11) vs. Memphis

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Memphis Tigers as 12-point underdogs as they go for the championship in the ESPN NIT Season Tip-Off. Both programs will enter with a 5-0 record and while the Cyclones have not been dominant against bad teams this season, they are coming off an impressive showing against the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Iowa State will need to do their best to limit possessions against a far more talented team on Friday to have a shot at the outright victory.

Duke (+7.5) vs. Gonzaga

The best team in college basketball will always have a target on their back, and the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs should get the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils best effort on Friday night. Duke will enter as seven-point underdogs, but the Blue Devils rank inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency according to the latest KenPom ratings. As strange as it is to say, a game against Duke could be somewhat of a letdown spot for Gonzaga because they are coming off an impressive performance against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.

