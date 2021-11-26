NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Friday, November 26th

While most of college sports will still be focused on football during the rivalry-filled Thanksgiving weekend, we should have one of the best college hoops games of the season as well today in Las Vegas.

The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in what should be a battle of talented freshmen in Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Both players were heavily recruited by their opponent, and neither is expected to fall below the Top 5 of the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while Holmgren gets 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Zags with Wooden Award candidate Drew Timme still on the roster.

Also look for a fun one with Virginia Tech and No. 25 Xavier at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The Hokies aren’t ranked but are favored, with senior Keve Aluma still somehow in college and leading VPI in points and rebounds. It’s as good a third-place game as you’ll see in any tournament this season.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Friday, November 26th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 college basketball, November 26th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 1:30 PM Dayton #4 Kansas ESPN KU -15 136.5 1:30 PM VCU #22 UConn ESPN2 UConn -7 124.5 2:00 PM Omaha #3 Purdue B1G+ Purdue -36.5 144 3:00 PM Tennessee Tech #15 Tennessee SEC+/ESPN+ Tennessee -24 140.5 7:00 PM North Florida #10 Kentucky SECN UK -24 143 7:00 PM #25 Xavier Virginia Tech ESPNU VT -3 135 8:00 PM UT Rio Grande Valley #14 Illinois B1G+ Ill -27.5 146 9:30 PM Iowa State #9 Memphis ESPN2 Memphis -11 139 10:30 PM #5 Duke #1 Gonzaga ESPN Gonzaga -7.5 154.5

