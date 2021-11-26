The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils on Friday, November 26th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gonzaga remains undefeated at 6-0 with two impressive victories over the Texas Longhorns and UCLA Bruins, which occurred earlier this week in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. Mark Few has built a monster, and the Bulldogs should be thinking national championship this season.

Duke is also a 6-0 team with their most impressive win coming on opening night when they took down the Kentucky Wildcats in the Champions Classic. Freshman Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a great start with 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game, both of which lead the team.

How to watch Duke vs. Gonzaga

When: Friday, November 26th, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -7.5

Total: 154.5

The Pick

Over 154.5

Both teams do well on both ends of the floor, but the strengths for Duke and Gonzaga come on offense. Both teams like to push the pace, which will lead to more possessions and more shot attempts. We’re taking the over in what should be one of the best games of the year to this point.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.