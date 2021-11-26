The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats get another fairly easy matchup when they host the North Florida Ospreys on Friday, November 26th in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky dropped their first game of the season when they lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic, and they haven’t seen a whole lot of solid competition since in four straight victories. The Wildcats are a better offensive team than defense according to the latest KenPom ratings.

North Florida has one win this season, and it came against an NAIA school last weekend. The Ospreys began the year with a tough schedule, and it will continue on Friday night. North Florida has 10 players who have competed in all six games to this point of the year.

How to watch Kentucky vs. North Florida

When: Friday, November 26th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website or on the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -24

Total: 143

The Pick

UNF +24

Kentucky hasn’t taken to blowing anyone out yet this season, while the Ospreys are back from one of the most brutal paycheck tours of any team this season (five games in eight nights, none closer than 1500 miles from campus). Now rested, they’ve played in plenty of tough gyms already at Arizona State and UCLA. They can cover here.

