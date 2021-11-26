The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers will see a bit of a drop in competition since their last couple matchups when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday, November 26th in Knoxville.

After a pair of easy wins over in-state programs to start the season, Tennessee split their two games in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off by losing to the Villanova Wildcats, though they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tennessee Tech will enter with a 2-3 record and was handled by the Memphis Tigers 89-65 in the season opener. The Golden Eagles rank No. 282 in the latest KenPom ratings, so they will need to play their best game to stick with the Volunteers in this matchup.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

When: Friday, November 26th, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC+/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -23.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Under 141.5

Tennessee Tech ranks pretty bad in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, but Tennessee is rated as a much better defensive team than on offense, which is why we’re headed toward the under. The Volunteers have a No. 5 defense according to KenPom, and Tennessee Tech could have issues scoring in this matchup.

