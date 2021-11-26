3 Purdue vs. Omaha predictions, picks for Friday matchup with odds, injuries, more

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers could not have gotten off to a better start in the 2021-22 season as they remain undefeated with key wins as they host the Omaha Mavericks on Friday, November 26th from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue is off to a 5-0 start and is coming off victories over the North Carolina Tar Heels and Villanova Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off event. The Boilermakers rank No. 3 overall in the latest KenPom ratings thanks to a highly efficient offense.

Omaha will enter with a 1-4 record with their only victory coming against an NAIA school. The Mavericks kept the deficit at a reasonable number in a 15-point loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, but they were hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders by 56 earlier this week.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Purdue: (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

NET: 29

RPI: 31

KenPom: 3

Against the spread: 4-1

Over: 4-1

Omaha: (1-4, 0-0 Summit)

NET: 322

RPI: 338

KenPom: 3

Against the spread: 2-2

Over: 1-3

Odds

Spread: Purdue -36.5

Total: 144

Moneyline: Purdue -9000, Omaha +3000

The Pick

Omaha +36.5

It’s always dangerous betting on a team that is this bad, but we’re backing the Mavericks here. This is a perfect spot for Purdue to let up a bit as they enter a key stretch to their season with five games against power conference teams coming up after Friday’s game. Omaha is still going to be blown out but by less than 36 points.

