Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Dubai will play host to a modest championship fight on Friday morning eastern time following Thanksgiving. Junior welterweights Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will face off for the vacant WBA Gold world title. The belt is a secondary belt meant to earn the organization more fees, but barring a draw, someone will walk out of Motospace Dubai Investment Park with a belt.
The event will air on ESPN+ and the main card will get started at 11 a.m. ET. The main event should get going somewhere in the 1 p.m. hour. However, it’s not 100% clear which fight is the main event. Davis and Barroso are the title fight, but the ESPN schedule titles the event Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Waseem vs. Barrera. Davis-Barroso will either be the main event or the co-feature and still starting sometime after noon.
Davies is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Barroso is +210. Meanwhile, Waseem is a -800 favorite while Barrera is +550. There are two notable additional names on the card. Rocky Fielding is back in the ring for the first time in two years, fighting Emmanuel Danso in a light heavyweight bout. He last fought in November 2019, knocking out Abdallah Paziwapazi in the second round. That followed his third-round TKO loss to Canelo Álvarez. Additionally, cruiserweight Badou Jack is back against Samuel Crossed after a June TKO of Dervin Colina.
Full Card for Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso
- Main event: Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, for vacant WBA Gold World junior welterweight title
- Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera, flyweight
- Rocky Fielding vs. Emmanuel Danso, light heavyweight
- Badou Jack vs. Samuel Crossed, cruiserweight
- Faizan Anwar vs. Viktor Plotnikov, welterweight
- Bader Samreen vs. Digari Mahesh, junior welterweight
- Sameer Anwar Landya vs. Ramiz Mammadov, junior welterweight
- Joshua David Ridgwell vs. Ramazan Babayev, junior lightweight