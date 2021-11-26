 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a junior welterweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By David Fucillo
Ohara Davies walks to the ring prior to the MTK Global Golden Contract Super-Lightweight Semi-Final fight between Ohara Davies and Jeff Ofori at York Hall on February 21, 2020 in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Dubai will play host to a modest championship fight on Friday morning eastern time following Thanksgiving. Junior welterweights Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will face off for the vacant WBA Gold world title. The belt is a secondary belt meant to earn the organization more fees, but barring a draw, someone will walk out of Motospace Dubai Investment Park with a belt.

The event will air on ESPN+ and the main card will get started at 11 a.m. ET. The main event should get going somewhere in the 1 p.m. hour. However, it’s not 100% clear which fight is the main event. Davis and Barroso are the title fight, but the ESPN schedule titles the event Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Waseem vs. Barrera. Davis-Barroso will either be the main event or the co-feature and still starting sometime after noon.

Davies is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Barroso is +210. Meanwhile, Waseem is a -800 favorite while Barrera is +550. There are two notable additional names on the card. Rocky Fielding is back in the ring for the first time in two years, fighting Emmanuel Danso in a light heavyweight bout. He last fought in November 2019, knocking out Abdallah Paziwapazi in the second round. That followed his third-round TKO loss to Canelo Álvarez. Additionally, cruiserweight Badou Jack is back against Samuel Crossed after a June TKO of Dervin Colina.

Full Card for Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso

  • Main event: Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, for vacant WBA Gold World junior welterweight title
  • Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera, flyweight
  • Rocky Fielding vs. Emmanuel Danso, light heavyweight
  • Badou Jack vs. Samuel Crossed, cruiserweight
  • Faizan Anwar vs. Viktor Plotnikov, welterweight
  • Bader Samreen vs. Digari Mahesh, junior welterweight
  • Sameer Anwar Landya vs. Ramiz Mammadov, junior welterweight
  • Joshua David Ridgwell vs. Ramazan Babayev, junior lightweight

More From DraftKings Nation