Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Dubai will play host to a modest championship fight on Friday morning eastern time following Thanksgiving. Junior welterweights Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will face off for the vacant WBA Gold world title. The belt is a secondary belt meant to earn the organization more fees, but barring a draw, someone will walk out of Motospace Dubai Investment Park with a belt.

The event will air on ESPN+ and the main card will get started at 11 a.m. ET. The main event should get going somewhere in the 1 p.m. hour. However, it’s not 100% clear which fight is the main event. Davis and Barroso are the title fight, but the ESPN schedule titles the event Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Waseem vs. Barrera. Davis-Barroso will either be the main event or the co-feature and still starting sometime after noon.

Davies is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Barroso is +210. Meanwhile, Waseem is a -800 favorite while Barrera is +550. There are two notable additional names on the card. Rocky Fielding is back in the ring for the first time in two years, fighting Emmanuel Danso in a light heavyweight bout. He last fought in November 2019, knocking out Abdallah Paziwapazi in the second round. That followed his third-round TKO loss to Canelo Álvarez. Additionally, cruiserweight Badou Jack is back against Samuel Crossed after a June TKO of Dervin Colina.

Full Card for Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso