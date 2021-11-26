Jay Harris vs. Hector Gabriel Flores: Fight time, live stream, full card, more

ESPN+ is offering a boxing card with three vacant titles on the line at 3 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. Relax off your Thanksgiving meals with Jay Harris taking on Hector Gabriel Flores! The two will fight for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental junior flyweight title.

Harris has moved down in weight to take on this fight after losing two of his last three fights at flyweight. Flores is 18-0-4 and this marks his first fight outside of Mexico. Harris is the favorite in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -200 while Flores is +160.

The other two title fights are for the BBBofC Welsh Area featherweight title and the WBC International junior welterweight title. Jacob Robinson and Angelo Dragone will square off for the featherweight title. Dragone is 5-2 while Robinson is 8-0 and challenging for his first title.

Junior welterweights Akeem Ennis-Brown and Daniel Alejandro Combi will face off for the WBC International junior title. Combi is 9-4 but 3-3 in his last six bouts. Ennis-Brown is 14-1 and coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sam Maxwell that cost him the Commonwealth and BBBofC junior welterweight titles. Ennis-Brown is a -2500 favorite while Combi is a +1000 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Jay Harris vs. Hector Gabriel Flores