Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Esquivel: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

It’s a busy day of boxing on Friday and it wraps in the evening with a championship bout in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Matchroom and Canelo Promotions put this card together and it will be topped by Erika Cruz defending her WBA featherweight title against Melissa Esquivel. The event will air on DAZN. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring walks for Cruz-Esquivel are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.

Cruz is 13-1 and making her first defense of the title. She claimed it with a technical decision upset over Jelena Mrdjenovich in April. The fight went to the cards in the seventh round due to cuts and Cruz was dominating with a clean sweep. Since losing in the second fight of her career, she’s won 12 straight and is currently Ring Magazine’s third-ranked featherweight.

Esquivel is 12-1-1 and this is a step-up in competition. She ranks fifth in the WBA’s rankings and last fought in April. She beat Marisol Corona via unanimous decision after ten rounds. She’s won three straight fights since a loss and a draw in 2019.

Cruz is a -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Esquivel is +550. DK is also offering odds on the co-feature of Angel Fierro vs. Cristian Bielma. Fierro is putting his WBO NABO lightweight title on the line and also is a -800 favorite while Bielma is +550. DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering odds on a super middleweight bout between Raul Salomon and Aaron Silva. Salomon is a -235 favorite while Silva is a +190 underdog.

Full Card for Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Esquivel