Top 25 college basketball schedule for Friday, November 26th

One of the most underrated college sports days of the year is the Friday after Thanksgiving, and there are plenty of college basketball games on the slate that will include top-25 teams.

The game of the day will tip off late when the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils take on the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Challenge.

While that game will certainly be the headliner with a pair of teams likely to be in the conversation for a national championship, there are plenty of other matchups to check out on Friday throughout the day.

The next best games of the day will take place at the NIT Season Tip-Off when the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the consolation game, followed by the No. 9 Memphis Tigers taking on the Iowa State Cyclones. Both games will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball for Friday, November 26th.

Top 25 college basketball, November 26th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 1:30 PM Dayton #4 Kansas ESPN KU -15 136.5 1:30 PM VCU #22 UConn ESPN2 UConn -7 124.5 2:00 PM Omaha #3 Purdue B1G+ Purdue -36.5 144 3:00 PM Tennessee Tech #15 Tennessee SEC+/ESPN+ Tennessee -24 140.5 7:00 PM North Florida #10 Kentucky SECN UK -24 143 7:00 PM #25 Xavier Virginia Tech ESPNU VT -3 135 8:00 PM UT Rio Grande Valley #14 Illinois B1G+ Ill -27.5 146 9:30 PM Iowa State #9 Memphis ESPN2 Memphis -11 139 10:30 PM #5 Duke #1 Gonzaga ESPN Gonzaga -7.5 154.5

