Duke vs. Gonzaga predictions, picks for Friday’s matchup with odds, injuries, more

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to knock off another top-five team when they take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, November 26th.

Gonzaga defeated the Texas Longhorns earlier this season when they were ranked No. 5 in the country, and the Bulldogs handled the second-ranked UCLA Bruins with ease earlier this week. Oddsmakers suggest Gonzaga is in good position to knock off the Blue Devils.

Duke’s only impressive win to this point came in the season opener when they knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats in the Champions Classic. Since then, the Blue Devils have won five straight games with relative ease against weaker competition.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Duke: (6-0, 0-0 ACC)

NET: 49

RPI: 8

KenPom: 8

Against the spread: 2-2-2

Over: 3-3

Gonzaga: (6-0, 0-0 West Coast)

NET: 1

RPI: 35

KenPom: 1

Against the spread: 4-2

Over: 2-4

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -8

Total: 153

Moneyline: Gonzaga -335, Duke +260

The Pick

Over 153

Both teams like to push the pace especially Gonzaga, so plenty of points should be scored in this game. Gonzaga scored at least 83 points in every game this season, while Duke scored less than 79 just once through their first six games. The Bulldogs have the top offense in adjusted efficiency according to the latest KenPom ratings, and Duke rates better offensively than they do on the defensive end.

