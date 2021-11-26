NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Friday, November 26

We’ve got a loaded slate of NBA after a one-day hiatus for Thanksgiving. I hope you got all your leftover eating and shopping out of the way early, so we can focus on this slate. There are a ton of injuries that will open up value, so you’ll want to focus on the reports heading into 5:30 and later tonight. Beforehand, we can try and predict which players will be asked to step up.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz, $5,000

The biggest spread on the night is Jazz-Pelicans at 12.5 points. If the game gets out of hand, the Jazz likely go up big and that could mean a decent amount of points for Clarkson. He should have a usage rate around 25-30 percent and getting to 20+ points would go a long way in returning value at this price. We’ve seen Clarkson get up around the $6K on DraftKings. In this matchup, I think we get a player who should be priced up a bit on a discount. Malik. Beasley ($3,900) would be my other option in terms of value SGs.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies, $3,500

If you remember Brandon Clarke chalk day from back in the NBA bubble a few years ago, try not to have flashbacks reading this. Clarke has been playing more minutes off the bench the past couple games. We don’t know if that’s an indicator of more to come, but we’ve got to use this sample for tonight’s slate. Clarke has played at least 25 minutes in back-to-back games and has come close to a double-double in both spots. At this low a price tag, we know Clarke has a good floor and ceiling. He’s risky and could be chalky, but has appeal.

Davion Mitchell, Kings, $3,400

The rookie guard could be asked to play big minutes again with a few starters questionable to play for the Sacramento Kings against the Los Angeles Lakers later tonight. Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes could be held out. With Holmes sidelined, the Kings went small last game vs. the Blazers. Mitchell ended up playing 30 minutes, scoring 16 points with 3 assists. If Barnes is out, Marvin Bagley ($4,200), Tristan Thompson ($3,200) and Alex Len ($3,000) are all in play as well.