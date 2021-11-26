Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 26

The NBA has a full slate on Friday with 12 games taking place. The actions starts early with the first of two games at STAPLES Center, with the Detroit Pistons visiting the LA Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The night wraps up in LA again when the Sacramento Kings take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Given the packed schedule, let’s go over some of the best player props ahead of Friday’s action.

Devin Booker over 22.5 points (-115)

Booker has been nothing short of phenomenal for Phoenix this year, combining with Chris Paul to help lead the team to 14 straight wins. Booker is averaging 23.1 points per game this season and is fresh off a 35-point performance in Cleveland on Wednesday. He dropped 23 in San Antonio on Monday as well, and is expected to put in another big performance at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Edwards over 3.5 3-pointers (+115)

The Timberwolves are in the midst of a five-game winning streak as they head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Edwards is averaging 22.8 points per game this season and just put up 33 points in their win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. He’s hitting 36 percent of his 3-pointers this season, while that number bumps up to 37.6 percent in November alone. He just dropped six of 15 against Miami, and hasn’t hit less than three from downtown in his last five games.

Rudy Gobert over 2.5 blocks (-125)

Last year’s Defensive Player of the Year has been playing some solid basketball for the Jazz this season, averaging 15.7 points, 2.2 blocks, and a league-best 15.1 rebounds per game. Gobert just passed up former Jazz center Greg Ostertag on Utah’s all-time block list hitting a career 1,254 stuffs and counting. He’s made five blocks in his last two games straight, and should be expected to get at least three against the Pelicans tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.