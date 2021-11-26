Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-9) will take on the league’s top team, the Golden State Warriors (16-2) at Chase Center on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Warriors just keep on winning, notching 12 victories in their last 13 outings. They most recently beat the 76ers by 20 on Wednesday and will look to extend their winning streak to six against Portland. The Blazers were on a four-game winning streak of their own until that came to an end with a 125-121 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by six points at home tonight. They’re -255 on the moneyline while Portland is priced at +205. The point total is set at 225.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6 (-110)

Golden State has only lost once at home this season, back on October 28th when the Grizzlies edged them out 104-101. Of course, that was only one of their two losses overall this season, the other coming in Charlotte when the Hornets grabbed a 106-102 win. Aside from that, the Dubs have been beating most teams with ease. In fact, since that loss to the Grizzlies at home, they haven’t won by less than 13 points in the nine games they’ve played at Chase Center since then.

Portland has a different story — while they’ve also been very good at home (9-1), they’ve been absolutely abysmal on the road with a record of 1-8. The safe bet here is to take the Warriors to cover the spread as Portland will surely have trouble containing the league’s top scorer Stephen Curry, who’s been averaging 28.2 points per game this season.

Over/Under: Under 225 (-115)

225 seems a bit high even for a game involving the Warriors. They can run up the score on any given night, averaging 114.3 points per game so far this season. Given that average, of course the odds will generally be inflated to account for it. The Dubs have only hit the over six times in their 18 games, plus they have the best scoring defense in the league, allowing only 100.8 points per game from their opponents. Expect them to handily defeat the Blazers and dismantle their offense, but I see this one staying under the total.

