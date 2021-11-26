Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Lakers on Friday

The Sacramento Kings (7-12) will head south to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) at STAPLES Center on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Kings are fresh off a four-point win over the Trail Blazers at home on Wednesday, snapping their four-game losing streak. The Lakers have hit some stumbling blocks recently, but finished off their last game with a 124-116 OT win on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers are favored by 7.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -335 on the moneyline while the Kings sit at +260. The point total is set relatively high at 228.5.

Kings vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +7.5 (-110)

It’s pretty safe to say that the Lakers will most likely win the game tonight. However, they’re the worst team in the league against the spread, going 7-13 ATS through their first 20 outings. LeBron James, despite putting on a show in Indiana on Wednesday with 39 points, is listed as questionable ahead of the contest due to an abdominal injury. Regardless of the outcome of this game, the Kings should be able to keep the game close enough to cover the spread, like they’ve done two out of the three times they’ve been 7.5-point underdogs this season.

Over/Under: Over 228.5 (-110)

The Lakers have the best over/under record in the league, going over the total 12 times in their first 20 games. The Kings don’t have quite that good of a record, but they’re capable of running up high scores like they showed on Wednesday in their 125-121 win over Portland. While 228.5 might seem a tad high at first, both teams are near the bottom of the league as far as scoring defense, with the Lakers allowing a second-worst 113.2 points per game this season. The Kings aren’t much better, allowing 111.1 per game. Both teams also have solid offenses, meaning this game could pretty easily finish over the point total.

